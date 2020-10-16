Advanced Search

October 16, 2020

2 health officials fired over re-emergence of virus

Source: Xinhua | 00:10 UTC+8 October 16, 2020 | Print Edition

SUI Zhenhua, director of the Qingdao health commission, was suspended following new cases of COVID-19 in the port city of east China’s Shandong Province.

The Qingdao committee of the Communist Party of China took the decision on Wednesday.

Deng Kai, president of the Qingdao Chest Hospital, was removed from his post and placed under investigation, according to a decision made by the local health commission yesterday. There were 13 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported by Wednesday, most of which are linked to the hospital.

