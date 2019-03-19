2 injured after HK MTR trains collide

Home » Nation

Two drivers were sent to hospital after two Hong Kong MTR trains collided with each other yesterday morning.

Train services between Central and Admiralty stations on Tsuen Wan Line was suspended for the rest of day, according to MTR Corp. Train services between Tsim Sha Tsui and Tsuen Wan stations on Tsuen Wan Line were affected.

The incident took place near Central station at around 3am when a Tsuen Wan-bound train collided with a Central-bound train at the crossover section during a trial run for a new signal system.

Deputy commander of the Hong Kong Island Central Division of Hong Kong Fire Services Department said they received a call at 2:55am about the accident.

“The firefighters arrived five minutes after receiving the call. The scene of the incident was about 100 meters from the platform of the Central station.

“The accident involved two trains, one of which was in the direction of Central station and the front of the train was damaged,” the official said.

“The other train was in the direction of Tsuen Wan station, and the third and fourth carriages of this train were damaged,” the official said.

Hong Kong MTR services carry about 5.8 million passengers on average on a normal weekday.

The MTR Corp urged commuters heading to Central station to change at Admiralty station for the Island line or take alternative public transport.