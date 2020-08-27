Advanced Search

August 27, 2020

2 lawmakers among 16 held in HK

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 27, 2020 | Print Edition

HONG Kong police said yesterday that they had arrested 16 people, including two opposition lawmakers Lam Cheuk-ting and Ted Hui Chi-fung, over two cases related to last year’s social unrest.

The police arrested three males and one female, including Lam and Hui, Democratic Party lawmakers, in an incident that happened on July 6, 2019 outside Tuen Mun police station, said Chan Tin Chu, Senior Superintendent of police.

They are suspected of attempting to pervert the course of public justice, accessing to computer with criminal or dishonest intent, criminal damage and illegal gathering.

Lam was also suspected of participating in a riot on July 21, 2019 in Yuen Long. He and 12 other male suspects were arrested by the police over the incident, Chan said, adding that the accusation of collusion between the police and the triads in the Yuen Long incident was untrue.

The police strongly condemn any act of violence, Chan said.

