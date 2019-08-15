2 people brutally attacked by radicals

Home » Nation

RADICAL protesters seized two men at Hong Kong International Airport Tuesday night and witnesses said they were beaten and tied up. One was a traveler and the other was a reporter from the Chinese mainland. In both cases, paramedics had to struggle to extract them from the violent crowd.

Hong Kong police have arrested five people for offenses including unlawful assembly, possession of offensive weapons, assaulting police officers and breaching of peace. Two police officers were injured and sent to North Lantau Hospital.

The five men arrested are aged between 17 and 28, with two of them suspected of assaulting police and possessing offensive weapons.

The first violent incident occurred at around 7pm as a large group of demonstrators surrounded a male passenger at the departure hall, suspecting him of being a police officer from the Chinese mainland as they found his passport and searched his name online.

Without confirming his identity, the protesters bound his hands with ropes, poured water on his head, beat and kicked him, totally ignoring his explanation. He was eventually knocked out after hours of brutal attacks. Several protesters covered nearby cameras with umbrellas to hide their actions.

According to Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao, the traveler had explained to the protesters he was from Shenzhen and came to the airport to see off his two friends who were flying to the US.

After nearly four hours of attack, dozens of police arrived at the scene, escorting the men and emergency workers out, but they were surrounded by protesters, preventing them from leaving. The police attempted to clear a path, but protesters continued their siege, beaming laser pointers at officers, throwing luggage trolleys and other objects to prevent them from leaving.

Another violent incident, which has aroused widespread condemnation and outrage on social media, involved reporter Fu Guohao from Chinese mainland media outlet Global Times, who was brutally assaulted and seriously injured by the protesters at the airport shortly after.

The editor-in-chief of Global Times, Hu Xijin, later confirmed the news on Weibo and said that they had contacted the Hong Kong police to rescue him.

According to witnesses, Fu was wearing a bright yellow vest with a “Press” label, and carrying out his reporting duties, when he was beaten and tied up by radical protesters. The rioters pinned him to the ground, seized his belongings and an “I love Hong Kong Police” T-shirt from him, as others tried to step in and stop the violence. Fu was seen rolling on the ground with bruises on his body and his head bleeding.

Facing the radical protesters’ savage acts, Fu said, “I support Hong Kong police, you can beat me now.” His words have received high praise and support from netizens who have applauded him for being a real man of iron.

Early yesterday, paramedics arrived at the airport but had little access to Fu as protesters surrounded the area and tried to obstruct ambulance staff from entering. Fu was eventually transferred to a hospital.

He has been discharged from hospital. In interviews with reporters, he said he was lucky not to have suffered fatal injuries, and that he still loves Hong Kong.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council yesterday voiced strong indignation and condemnation over the attacks.

Xu Luying, the spokesperson, expressed support for the Hong Kong police. “We condemn in the strongest terms this almost terrorist act and extend deep sympathy to the injured mainland compatriots and Hong Kong police officer,” the spokesperson said.

“Recent days have seen that the violent radicals in Hong Kong completely crossed the bottom line of law, morality and humanity, and flagrantly committed severe violent crimes, which are shocking and chilling,” she said.

Their acts show extreme contempt for the rule of law and have seriously damaged Hong Kong’s international image and hurt the feeling of mainland compatriots, the spokesperson said.

“Such violent crimes must be severely punished in accordance with the law,” she said.

Hong Kong police also strongly condemned the radical protests.

Accusations that police officers were trying to kill protesters are groundless, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Mak Chin-ho, adding that an officer who was caught on camera drawing his pistol did the right thing.

“A police officer tried to pursue violent protesters but he was cornered and beaten up. His baton and pepper spray were taken away,” Mak told the reporters.

“When his life was at risk, he had to draw his pistol to protect himself,” he stressed.

An officer drawing his pistol to protect himself is “100 percent correct, lawful and rational,” he added.

China Journalists Association yesterday voiced strong indignation and condemnation over the besieging and assault of the reporter. The association issued a statement and denounced the mobsters’ unjustified obstruction of normal news reporting by Fu Guohao, and their violent acts of besieging, assaulting and forcibly holding the reporter.

It also expressed deep solicitude to the reporter and paid high respect to his courage as he voiced his support for Hong Kong police even in danger.