2 students stabbed dead

TWO students were killed and three others injured during a knife attack near a kindergarten and a primary school in southern China.

The attack took place at 7:35am in Panyu District in Guangzhou.

The victims included four primary school pupils and a kindergarten kid, local media reported. Two students died after treatment failed.

Police said the suspect surnamed Wang, 47, had long suffered depression. He inflicted self-injury before he was subdued by police and later died.