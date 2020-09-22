Advanced Search

September 22, 2020

2 students stabbed dead

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 22, 2020 | Print Edition

TWO students were killed and three others injured during a knife attack near a kindergarten and a primary school in southern China.

The attack took place at 7:35am in Panyu District in Guangzhou.

The victims included four primary school pupils and a kindergarten kid, local media reported. Two students died after treatment failed.

Police said the suspect surnamed Wang, 47, had long suffered depression. He inflicted self-injury before he was subdued by police and later died.

 

