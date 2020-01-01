200 more Terracotta Warriors unearthed

Home » Nation

CHINESE archeologists have unearthed about 200 more Terracotta Warriors and a large number of weapons from the No. 1 Pit of the Mausoleum of Emperor Qin Shihuang in their latest round of excavation.

The Emperor Qin Shihuang’s Mausoleum Site Museum said on Monday that during the third excavation, launched between 2009 and 2019, an area of 400 square meters in the No. 1 Pit has been excavated.

The No. 1 Pit is the largest among three pits that surround the tomb of the nation’s first emperor in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

New discoveries also included 12 clay horses, traces of two chariots and some building sites. Weapons contained storage boxes, colored shields, bronze swords and bows.

Shen Maosheng, who leads the excavation, said that based on the different gestures, most of the newly discovered terracotta figures can be divided into two categories. One is warriors holding pole weapons, bending their right arms with half clenched fists; the other is warriors carrying bows, with their right arms hanging naturally.

Different types of these figures were arranged in different positions in the pit, indicating their different tasks in the army, Shen revealed.

Archeologists estimate that there are more than 6,000 clay figures and horses in the 14,260-square-meter pit.