The story appears on
Page A3
October 29, 2019
Free for subscribers
206 people arrested in Hong Kong for rioting
THE Hong Kong police have arrested 206 people involved in violent incidents over the past week.
Kong Wing-cheung, senior superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch, said yesterday that 148 males and 58 females were arrested for offenses including illegal assembly, arson, possession of offensive weapons, bodily harm and criminal damage.
Several thousand people had illegally assembled, blocked roads, and attacked police officers in Tsim Sha Tsui on Sunday, said Tse Chun-chung, chief superintendent of the Police Public Relations Branch, adding that the rioters vandalized banks and set fires in the Yau Tsim Mong district.
Some rioters hurled petrol bombs, iron bars and bricks at police officers and attacked them with hard objects and umbrellas. Seven police officers were injured during the operations, with one sustaining a rib fracture.
The mobs also repeatedly attacked bystanders with Sunday seeing at least three cases of rioters beating innocent people, the police said.
The police also said when rioters committed crimes, they opened umbrellas to cover up their illegal activities, suggesting that they were aware of wrongdoing.
Police officers wore helmets and masks to protect against the violence of the rioters, as well as from malicious cyber manhunt. Police said personal information of more than 2,600 police officers and their families had been posted online.
