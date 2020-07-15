The story appears on
Page A3
July 15, 2020
23 held for Fujian hotel collapse
FUJIAN Province police have taken criminal coercive measures against 23 suspects for their role in the collapse of a hotel in March.
Earlier, the State Council had approved an investigation report on the incident.
The Xinjia Hotel collapsed on March 7 in the Licheng District of Quanzhou City, killing 29 people and injuring 42 others. The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine facility when the accident happened.
Illegal and regulation-breaching construction, revamps and reinforcement of the hotel led to the collapse, which was a major work-safety accident, according to the report.
Construction of the building, with a floor area of 7,000 square meters, began in 2013. It was converted into a hotel in 2018 with 66 rooms.
After being illegally converted into a seven-floor building from the original four-floor, the hotel reached its maximum bearing capacity and was on the brink of collapse. The report went on to point out that illegal reinforcement work on the building’s load-bearing steel pillar on the bottom floor damaged the structure and led to the final collapse.
