23 held for Fujian hotel collapse

FUJIAN Province police have taken criminal coercive measures against 23 suspects for their role in the collapse of a hotel in March.

Earlier, the State Council had approved an investigation report on the incident.

The Xinjia Hotel collapsed on March 7 in the Licheng District of Quanzhou City, killing 29 people and injuring 42 others. The hotel was used as a coronavirus quarantine facility when the accident happened.

Illegal and regulation-breaching construction, revamps and reinforcement of the hotel led to the collapse, which was a major work-safety accident, according to the report.

Construction of the building, with a floor area of 7,000 square meters, began in 2013. It was converted into a hotel in 2018 with 66 rooms.

After being illegally converted into a seven-floor building from the original four-floor, the hotel reached its maximum bearing capacity and was on the brink of collapse. The report went on to point out that illegal reinforcement work on the building’s load-bearing steel pillar on the bottom floor damaged the structure and led to the final collapse.