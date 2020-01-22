29 punished over faking death toll

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 29 officials have been punished after the death toll in a factory blast was intentionally under-reported in central China’s Hunan Province, local authorities said yesterday.

The explosion happened on December 4 at a workshop of a fireworks company in Chengtanjiang Township in the city of Liuyang. The initially released death toll was seven but the provincial authorities later confirmed 13 people had died.

Direct economic losses are estimated at 19.45 million yuan (US$2.8 million).

Liu Fayu, then Party chief of Chengtanjiang Township who ordered concealing the death toll and had some bodies transferred and hidden, has been detained for investigation by supervisory authorities.

Other officials who participated in, turned a blind eye to or failed to find the concealment have received penalties such as being removed from posts, major demerits and intra-Party warnings.

Ten people from the fireworks company have been placed under “criminal compulsory measures” on suspicion of causing a major safety accident.