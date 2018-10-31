The story appears on
October 31, 2018
3 additional routes for ARJ21 jets
China’s domestically developed ARJ21 regional jetliners have been put into use on three new air routes, according to its developer.
Chengdu Airlines has started to use the ARJ21 on three new domestic regional air routes for its 2018-2019 winter and spring flight schedule, the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp of China said yesterday.
The routes are Chengdu-Hengyang-Quanzhou, Chengdu-Taiyuan-Harbin, and Chengdu-Linfen-Harbin, linking the capital of southwestern Sichuan Province with other provincial capitals and cities around China.
Chengdu Airlines hopes to use the regional airplane model to build a cross-region air route network with trunk and regional air routes, said the airline.
The ARJ21 has been used on various air routes linking 15 cities around China.
The ARJ21 is China’s first regional jetliner, with 78 to 90 seats and a range of 3,700 kilometers. It can fly in alpine and plateau regions and adapt to various airport conditions.
The first ARJ21 jetliner was delivered to Chengdu Airlines on November 29, 2015. The airline has received eight ARJ21 jets so far.
