3 doctors in Beijing attacked

AT least four people, including three doctors, have been attacked by a man with a knife in Beijing’s Chaoyang Hospital yesterday.

The incident happened around 2pm. The cause of the incident is unclear. Police have detained the suspect, and an investigation is underway.

Beijing Health Commission later released a statement which strongly condemned the violent acts toward doctors and vowed to combat violence against medical staff.

The statement also indicated that the Commission will work with the police department to continuously strengthen hospital security, combat all kinds of medical-related crimes and ensure the safety of medical staff and the medical order.