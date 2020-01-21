The story appears on
Page A2
January 21, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
3 doctors in Beijing attacked
AT least four people, including three doctors, have been attacked by a man with a knife in Beijing’s Chaoyang Hospital yesterday.
The incident happened around 2pm. The cause of the incident is unclear. Police have detained the suspect, and an investigation is underway.
Beijing Health Commission later released a statement which strongly condemned the violent acts toward doctors and vowed to combat violence against medical staff.
The statement also indicated that the Commission will work with the police department to continuously strengthen hospital security, combat all kinds of medical-related crimes and ensure the safety of medical staff and the medical order.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.