3 former HK lawmakers arrested for rowdy acts

POLICE in Hong Kong said they had arrested three former lawmakers yesterday for disrupting legislative meetings several months ago.

Former opposition lawmakers Ted Hui, Raymond Chan and Eddie Chu confirmed the arrests on their Facebook pages.

Police said that after an in-depth investigation, the three men had been charged with attempting to use harmful substances with the intent to cause harm, mental injury or irritation to others. They have been detained while the investigation continues.

They were also suspected of committing the crime of contempts according to the Legislative Council (Powers and Privileges) Ordinance, police said.

Live television footage showed lawmakers Eddie Chu and Raymond Chan rushing to the front of the chamber during a June debate over a now-approved bill that criminalizes insult to or abuse of the China’s national anthem, splashing the reeking fluid as guards grappled with them. Police and firefighters arrived later.

In May, Ted Hui dropped a rotten plant in the middle of the meeting, footage showed.

The police said they received calls from the LegCo secretariat on May 28 and June 4, reporting that some people splashed foul-smelling liquid to the rostrum.

The case was followed up by the investigative team of the police. After consultations with the Department of Justice, the police arrested the three people yesterday.