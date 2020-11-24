3 in custody for instigating HK riots

Home » Nation

JOSHUA Wong Chi-fung, an instigator of the Hong Kong riots, and two other people were taken into custody yesterday after they pleaded guilty to charges related to besieging the Hong Kong police headquarters last June.

The prosecution played several news video clips in court which showed that Wong and Ivan Lam Long-yin were inciting people around to besiege the police headquarters during an unauthorized assembly on June 21, 2019. Agnes Chow Ting was also involved.

Once inside the court, 24-year-old Wong pleaded guilty to inciting and organizing an illegal assembly. Lam, 26, pleaded guilty to incitement while Chow, 23, admitted inciting and joining the protest.

The court has adjourned the case for sentencing on December 2. Those found guilty of taking part in an unlawful assembly could face up to five years in prison depending on the severity of the offense.

Wong and Chow were arrested on August 30, 2019 over multiple unauthorized assemblies.

The trio were members of the now-disbanded Demosisto political party. Wong disbanded the group in June, just hours after China’s parliament passed a national security law for Hong Kong, punishing subversion, secessionism, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces, with up to life in prison.

Wong also faces charges of participating in an unauthorized assembly in October 2019 and on June 4, 2020. Earlier this year, Wong was disqualified along 11 other politicians and activists from running in a since-postponed election for the city’s legislature.