4 Dalian cold storage workers positive

December 17, 2020
FOUR cold storage enterprise workers in the city of Dalian, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, have tested positive for COVID-19, local authorities said yesterday.
The asymptomatic cases were detected when workers with the Dalian Port Yidu Cold Chain Co were undergoing regular nucleic acid testing on Tuesday, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters.
Upon receiving the report, the Dalian headquarters immediately launched an emergency response, carrying out epidemiological investigation and tracing close contacts. All cold-chain goods at the port have been sealed. The batch of goods has not been distributed.
Meanwhile, an imported frozen food sample in the city of Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, local authorities said on Tuesday.
The sample was taken from a batch of frozen sliced pig ears imported from the United States as part of a regular screening before the entry of any imported frozen food into the city’s cold storage warehouse. None of the goods have been distributed into the market. Authorities have sealed and disinfected the food and quarantined those who had contact with the tainted items.
In the southwest Chongqing City the virus was detected on the packaging of imported frozen beef on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 prevention and control office in the city’s Gaoxin District said that a sample of packaging from frozen beef imported from Argentina tested positive for coronavirus in a regular screening. Most of the 342 products in the batch remained in the warehouse.
