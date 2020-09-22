The story appears on
September 22, 2020
4 die as trawler sinks
FOUR people were killed while four others reported missing yesterday after a fishing boat hit underwater rocks in the southern Chinese city of Shantou, according to the maritime authorities.
The accident occurred about 6am when the fishing boat with 14 people aboard from southeast China’s Fujian Province crashed into a reef about 11 nautical miles southeast of Shantou’s Nan’ao Island in Guangdong Province, Fujian maritime safety officials said.
As of 11am, six people had been rescued and four were still missing.
