Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

April 3, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

43kg meth bust made in Yunnan

Source: Xinhua | 00:14 UTC+8 April 3, 2020 | Print Edition

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have seized over 43 kilograms of methamphetamine, local authorities said yesterday.

About 3am on March 28, police in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan saw a suspect escaping from a white van on a road. Police arrested the suspect and seized 43.975 kg of methamphetamine from eight carved wooden elephants in the van.

The suspect, surnamed Yan, confessed that he became acquainted with a man in Laos who had promised to give him 300,000 baht (US$9,000) if he transported the wooden elephants to a designated place.

Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle covering parts of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿