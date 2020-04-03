43kg meth bust made in Yunnan

Home » Nation

Police in southwest China’s Yunnan Province have seized over 43 kilograms of methamphetamine, local authorities said yesterday.

About 3am on March 28, police in Xishuangbanna Dai Autonomous Prefecture in Yunnan saw a suspect escaping from a white van on a road. Police arrested the suspect and seized 43.975 kg of methamphetamine from eight carved wooden elephants in the van.

The suspect, surnamed Yan, confessed that he became acquainted with a man in Laos who had promised to give him 300,000 baht (US$9,000) if he transported the wooden elephants to a designated place.

Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China’s battle against drug crime, as it borders the Golden Triangle covering parts of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar, known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.