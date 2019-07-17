47 arrested in HK after Sunday clashes

Home » Nation

POLICE in Hong Kong said late on Monday that they had arrested 47 people after clashes broke out on Sunday night in Sha Tin.

The 29 men and 18 women were held on suspicion of committing an illegal assembly and assaulting police officers and obstructing them from performing their duties. Police said 13 officers were hospitalized after the clashes, with five of them still receiving treatment.

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam thanked police late on Monday.

Lam paid a hospital visit to police officers who were injured and expressed gratitude to them for safeguarding law and order in Hong Kong.

“They are committed, professional and have exercised restraint when they were being attacked by those whom I describe as ‘rioters’,” she told reporters.

“One of our officer’s finger was cut by rioters; some others were hit by sharp objects. I strongly condemn the rioters, and we will try our best to investigate it,” said Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung.

The unrest was the latest demonstration by protesters of the now-suspended fugitive bill, which has already been called off.