5G: Letting you catch a flight with just a smile

Home » Nation

China Eastern Airlines is introducing new intelligent boarding services based on 5G technology at Beijing’s Daxing airport.

The Shanghai-based carrier, along with Huawei and China Unicom, has installed a facial recognition system based on 5G network technology that allows passengers to complete boarding procedures by having their faces scanned.

The carrier has also launched the world’s first electronic luggage tag, which allows travelers to check-in and track their bags via their mobile phones.

Such smart services will be trialed when the new mega airport opens by the end of the month, and then promoted at other airports in Shanghai and Beijing as well as nationwide, China Eastern said yesterday.

With the facial recognition system, passengers can finish ticket purchases, check-in, luggage check, security check and boarding.

Crew members will confirm the identity of passengers manually to ensure safety.

Passengers can complete the facial recognition registration at self-service and high-end check-in counters at the Daxing airport or through the airline’s app after the end of October.

VIP lounge staff at the airport will wear augmented reality glasses to check the identity and flight information of each passenger by scanning their faces. Passengers can also check flight information, gates, weather at their destination and walking time to their gate by scanning their faces at devices around the airport.