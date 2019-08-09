6 children drown

Home » Nation

Six children drowned in a pond when picking water chestnuts in the central Henan Province, the local information office said yesterday. The accident happened at 7:35pm on Wednesday in Liqiao Village of Luoshan County. The bodies were found at 8:16pm, said Li Wentian, Party chief of the village. The children, aged from 5 to 12, were from three families. Children are at a higher risk of drowning during the summer holidays. Schools usually warn children against swimming in natural waters or without the presence of adults.