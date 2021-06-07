6 dead, 14 injured in knife attack

Home » Nation

A DEADLY knife attack in eastern China on Saturday killed six people and left 14 injured, local authorities said yesterday.

Authorities in Anqing City in Anhui Province received a report on Saturday afternoon that a man had stabbed pedestrians on a street with a knife, according to Anqing police. The attacker was arrested and the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect in the attack, which took place on a pedestrian shopping street, is an unemployed 25-year-old man who was “venting anger over things not going well in the family, and pessimism,” the Anqing government said in a statement on the social media site Weibo.

Of the 14 people injured, one remained in severe condition and the rest were stable, the statement said. The authorities had earlier reported five dead. A badly injured victim died in hospital on Saturday.

A blood bank in Anqing urged people to donate, saying its blood reserves were running low, according to a local newspaper report.