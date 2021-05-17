The story appears on
Page A7
May 17, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
6 killed in road accident
Six people were killed and 28 others injured after a heavy truck collided with a car and a bus in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Friday afternoon.
Traffic police at the provincial public security department said the accident happened around 4:40pm on a national highway in the city of Nanchong. The truck collided with a car before crossing into the opposite lane and crashing head-on with a bus carrying 35 people. The injured, including four in a serious condition, have been sent to local hospitals.
Traffic has now resumed on the highway, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
