6 killed in road accident

Six people were killed and 28 others injured after a heavy truck collided with a car and a bus in southwest China’s Sichuan Province on Friday afternoon.

Traffic police at the provincial public security department said the accident happened around 4:40pm on a national highway in the city of Nanchong. The truck collided with a car before crossing into the opposite lane and crashing head-on with a bus carrying 35 people. The injured, including four in a serious condition, have been sent to local hospitals.

Traffic has now resumed on the highway, and an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.