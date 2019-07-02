6 killed in road crash

The story appears on
July 2, 2019
At least six people have been killed and 38 others injured in a traffic accident in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, according to local authorities. The accident occurred around 4:40pm on Sunday on a highway in Aershan, Xing’an League, when a lorry heading from Ulanhot to Aershan tried to overtake a coach and collided head-on with a dump truck. The three vehicles burst into flames. The injured are being treated at local hospitals. Five are critical.
