6 new rules for stem cell study issued

China has issued six new standards for the research and application of stem cells to ensure biosafety and ethical standards.

Released by the Chinese Society for Cell Biology, they concern six types of stem cells, including human mesenchymal stem cells, human retinal pigment epithelial cells, and human heart muscle cells. The standards specify the biological characteristics, production process, packaging and labeling, storage, and transportation.

Stem cells can develop into various functional cells and can participate in cell substitution and tissue regeneration. The clinical research and application of stem cells have brought new hope to the treatment of several diseases, including Parkinson’s and premature ovarian failure.

Ji Weizhi from the Kunming University of Science and Technology and an academic of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said the theory and technologies of stem cells are still developing, adding the standards would continue to be fine-tuned.