The story appears on
Page A8
March 24, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
6 new rules for stem cell study issued
China has issued six new standards for the research and application of stem cells to ensure biosafety and ethical standards.
Released by the Chinese Society for Cell Biology, they concern six types of stem cells, including human mesenchymal stem cells, human retinal pigment epithelial cells, and human heart muscle cells. The standards specify the biological characteristics, production process, packaging and labeling, storage, and transportation.
Stem cells can develop into various functional cells and can participate in cell substitution and tissue regeneration. The clinical research and application of stem cells have brought new hope to the treatment of several diseases, including Parkinson’s and premature ovarian failure.
Ji Weizhi from the Kunming University of Science and Technology and an academic of the Chinese Academy of Sciences said the theory and technologies of stem cells are still developing, adding the standards would continue to be fine-tuned.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.