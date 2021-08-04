Advanced Search

August 4, 2021

602 fugitives forced back in first half

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 4, 2021 | Print Edition

A TOTAL of 602 fugitives, including 164 Party members and government personnel, have been brought back home in the first half of this year amid China’s continued global manhunt for duty-related crime suspects, according to the country’s top anti-graft body.

About 15.15 billion yuan (US$2.34 billion) in illicit gains was recovered during the period, said a report on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China and the National Supervisory Commission.

China launched a fugitive-hunting campaign codenamed “Sky Net 2021” in late February, targeting those who fled abroad in recent years, ranked above the county level, and whose cases involved a large amount of money and sparked strong public reaction.

Among the latest returned was Luo Weimin, one of China’s most wanted graft fugitives suspected of duty-related crimes. Luo has surrendered himself to the authorities 15 years after fleeing China.

Born in February 1962, Luo used to own a private company in Guangzhou, southern Guangdong Province. He allegedly offered bribes to the management of a state-owned firm.

In its global fugitive-hunting operation, China has increasingly emphasized the pursuit of both parties involved in corruption — those who take bribes and those who offer them.

