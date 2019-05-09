The story appears on
May 9, 2019
7 arrested over blaze
Seven people have been arrested after they were implicated in a fatal fire last month in east China’s Shandong Province that killed eight workers, local authorities said yesterday. The Provincial People’s Procuratorate confirmed the arrests of the seven suspects involved in the accident at Qilu Tianhe Pharmaceutical company on April 15, when welding sparks ignited a heat-transferring substance, generating smoke in the basement of the company, where 10 employees were working.
