The story appears on
Page A6
August 27, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
7 die in bus crash
Seven people were killed and 11 injured after a coach overturned on an expressway in the southern Guangdong Province, local authorities said yesterday. The accident occurred around midnight on the Shenyang-Haikou Expressway in the section of the city of Yangjiang, according to the local publicity department. The 44-seat coach carried 47 people when the accident happened. Six people died at the site and another died in hospital. Eleven people had minor injuries. Investigations are continuing.
