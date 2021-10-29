7 mainland varsities in top 100

Home » Nation

TIMES Higher Education on Wednesday revealed its World Reputation Rankings 2021, in which seven of the world’s top 100 universities were from the Chinese mainland.

Of the seven, Tsinghua University and Peking University were ranked 10th and 15th, respectively, while the other five were: Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Zhejiang University, Fudan University, University of Science and Technology of China and Nanjing University.

The annual list, compiled from a globally representative survey of more than 10,000 senior academics, highlights the world’s top 200 most prestigious universities.

All of the Chinese mainland universities that appeared in last year’s ranking either climbed the table or held onto their positions for a second year, while five new universities appeared, giving the mainland a record 17 representatives.

“(The) Chinese mainland’s breakthrough into the top 10 and its results across the table show that its excellence in higher education is increasingly coming to the notice of the wider world,” Phil Baty, THE’s chief knowledge officer, said.