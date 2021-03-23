8 HK residents return

Home » Nation

Eight Hong Kong residents jailed in Shenzhen for illegally crossing the border were released by Shenzhen police yesterday and handed over to Hong Kong authorities after completing their jail time. The eight were sentenced to seven months in prison following a trial in Shenzhen, south China’s Guangdong Province, in December. They were among 12 Hong Kong residents who were put under criminal detention by Shenzhen police for illegally crossing the border into waters under the mainland’s jurisdiction on August 23. Two people remain in jail serving a two- and three-year terms, while the other two were under 18 years old when arrested and were not put on trial.