9 telecom cons nabbed

September 16, 2019
Police in Suixi County, eastern China’s Anhui Province, have seized nine suspects in a cross-border telecom fraud case concerning a fake trading platform. On September 5, a victim surnamed Hu reported to the local police that he had been cheated out of more than 400,000 yuan (US$56,534) by a fake bitcoin investment platform. Hu added a contact on WeChat in May, who recommended Hu to register on a financial trading platform. The victim then invested in bitcoin under the guidance of the suspect and found he had been cheated. After an investigation, the police found that some suspects had recently been to the Philippines. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a total of nine suspects were nabbed in the city of Shenzhen, southern China’s Guangdong Province.
