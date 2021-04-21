93 Chinese cities have more than 1m people

Home » Nation

With China’s rapid urbanization, more people are flowing into urban areas.

According to official data, a total of 93 cities have an urban population of 1 million — four times the number 40 years ago.

As the second and third biggest provinces in terms of GDP, Jiangsu and Shandong provinces, each have 10 cities with more than 1 million people.

But compared with Jiangsu, no city in Shandong has 6 million.

Guangdong, the largest economic province, ranks third with eight cities home to 1 million urbanites each.

Seven of them are in the Pearl River Delta, the largest urban area in the world in both size and population, according to the World Bank.

Experts say the reason why the number in Guangdong is less that of Jiangsu and Shandong is that the economic gap between different regions in the province: The province has two megacities — Guangzhou and Shenzhen — which not only draws people from other cities to the two megacities but also attracts a huge inflow from other provinces.

The total population of the two metropolises has reached nearly 28 million.

According to data released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, there are currently six megacities with an urban population of more than 10 million, 10 large cities with an urban population between 5 and 10 million.

And there are 14 cities with a population between 3 and 5 million.

By the end of 2019, China’s urbanization rate was 60 percent.