A ‘Beautiful China’ takes hard work

Jonathan Jarvis, who worked at the US National Park Service for over 40 years, is excited to see the great achievements that the Chinese have made in pursuit of a “Beautiful China.”

“I traveled to China in 1996 and was impressed with its beauty and diversity,” he said. “But I also saw there was no effective national park service to ensure the protection and management of its parks.”

China established a national park system in 2013, which has set up various natural protected areas, including national parks, that cover about 20 percent of the nationwide land area.

“I returned to China in 2018 and was excited to see the support from the country to create a national park system and the professional organization to ensure their stewardship,” said Jarvis.

“Through this new national park system, China has the opportunity to contribute to world biodiversity conservation and climate change adaptation, and to show leadership in ecosystem services and the relationship between humans and environment,” said Jarvis at the opening ceremony of China’s first forum on national parks on Monday in Xining City, capital of the northwest Qinghai Province.

“China has world-class natural and cultural resources such as those I saw within the pilot Sanjiangyuan National Park.”

China aims to set up a batch of national parks and form a unified management system by 2020 with an aim to connect fragmented habitats and improve the management and conservation of wildlife.