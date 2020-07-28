The story appears on
Page A5
July 28, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
A better pollution tracker
Chinese researchers have developed a mobile mass spectrometer to monitor pollution sources.
Volatile organic compounds are a key component of the ozone and PM2.5. It is difficult to trace VOC sources with conventional laboratory testing equipment or portable sensors. Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science developed a monitor that can be mounted on vehicles.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.