Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

July 28, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

A better pollution tracker

Source: Xinhua | 00:07 UTC+8 July 28, 2020 | Print Edition

Chinese researchers have developed a mobile mass spectrometer to monitor pollution sources.

Volatile organic compounds are a key component of the ozone and PM2.5. It is difficult to trace VOC sources with conventional laboratory testing equipment or portable sensors. Researchers from the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science developed a monitor that can be mounted on vehicles.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿