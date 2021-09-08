Advanced Search

September 8, 2021

A festival of films

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 8, 2021 | Print Edition

The 11th Beijing International Film Festival is set to run from September 21 to 29, with nearly 300 films to be screened, according to the organizers.

Online streaming platform iQiyi will simultaneously run a cloud film festival to allow audiences enjoy the films online.

