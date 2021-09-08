The story appears on
September 8, 2021
A festival of films
The 11th Beijing International Film Festival is set to run from September 21 to 29, with nearly 300 films to be screened, according to the organizers.
Online streaming platform iQiyi will simultaneously run a cloud film festival to allow audiences enjoy the films online.
