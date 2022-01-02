The story appears on
Page A16
January 3, 2022
Free for subscribers
Related News
A green ‘Shangri-La’ in the heart of the city
THE Shanghai Expo Culture Park officially opened to the public on Saturday. The 2-square-kilometer park, in the heart of Pudong’s waterfront, has been dubbed “Shangri-La” in the midst of the city’s urban sprawl, offering urban residents a close getaway with verdant pathways, natural landscapes and classical gardens. Shanghai Daily reporter Fiona Li and colleague Alex Bushroe took a tour around the park and found something quite interesting.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.