January 3, 2022

A green ‘Shangri-La’ in the heart of the city

Source: Shanghai Daily | 00:05 UTC+8 January 3, 2022 | Print Edition

THE Shanghai Expo Culture Park officially opened to the public on Saturday. The 2-square-kilometer park, in the heart of Pudong’s waterfront, has been dubbed “Shangri-La” in the midst of the city’s urban sprawl, offering urban residents a close getaway with verdant pathways, natural landscapes and classical gardens. Shanghai Daily reporter Fiona Li and colleague Alex Bushroe took a tour around the park and found something quite interesting.

