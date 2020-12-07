A grim 2020: COVID-19 reshapes our language as well as our life

Home » Nation

The top 10 Chinese buzzwords have been announced by Yao Wen Jiao Zi, a monthly periodical of Chinese culture and language.

“The year 2020 has been a rough year due to COVID-19, and this year’s list of 10 Chinese buzzwords has been largely influenced by the fight against the pandemic, the country’s economic recovery, and people’s lives amid COVID-19,” says the periodical.

Its top words:

1. People first, life first (人民至上，生命至上)

The COVID-19 pandemic has posed grave dangers to lives and health, and almost everyone was mobilized to join the fight. “People first, life first, and they should be secured at all costs,” President Xi Jinping announced at the Third Session of the Thirteenth National People’s Congress in May.

2. Heroes in harm’s way (逆行者)

逆行者 literally means to go the opposite direction, the road less traveled. In 2020, 逆行者 refers to the brave frontline medical workers, disease control personnel, police officers and social workers who put themselves in great danger to save others. The front-line heroes showed their grit and fearlessness, and some even died.

3. Spirited (飒)

飒 was originally used to describe the sound wind makes. In a modern context, it means someone who is attractive, neat and determined, especially women. The word grabs everyone’s attention, for about half of the front-line doctors and more than 90 percent of the nurses in the fight against COVID-19 are women.

4. Rising wave (后浪)

The word comes from a Chinese saying “As in the Yangtze River waves urge waves, the new generation will excel the old.” But rising wave only became a buzzword when a video starring actor He Bin went viral on China’s video-sharing platform Bilibili. In the video, He delivers a speech praising the younger generation, those born after the 90s and 2000s in China, describing them as the rising wave.

5. Godly beast(神兽)

Mythological creatures in Chinese folklore, or godly beast literally. In the first half of 2020, most schools in China were closed due to COVID-19, resulting in the children having classes at home. To their parents’ dismay, these kids were not as disciplined as they were at school. And many parents were not prepared for having to deal with their children for this extended period.

6. Livestreaming sales (直播带货)

Livestreaming has taken China by storm. It has relieved many physical stores of the burden of fewer customers, and overstocked inventory amid COVID-19. Many celebrities and influencers have been able to achieve staggering sales.

7. Dual circulation (双循环)

‘Dual circulation’ refers to a development strategy in which the domestic economic cycle plays a leading role while the international economic cycle remains its extension and supplementary.

8. Laborer (打工人)

打工人 originally meant migrant workers or someone who does physical work. It became a widely-used self-mocking term among office workers, employees and physical laborers alike after a user posted a series of short videos to a video-sharing app, Kuaishou, in which the user called himself and his followers laborers to implore them to take their jobs more seriously.

9. Involution (内卷)

This obscure word used by anthropologists to describe the development hiatus of a society or a culture, usually due to irrational internal competition. In the second half of 2020, a picture of a man using his laptop while cycling suddenly become Internet-famous.

10. Versailles literature (凡尔赛文学)

A style of speech and writing on social media seemingly modest, self-critical, meant to draw attention to one’s admirable qualities or achievements. So, a person uses Versailles literature to humblebrag. It got its name from a Japanese manga series, The Rose of Versailles, featuring the luxury lifestyle of 18th century French aristocrats.