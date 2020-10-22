A high-speed train on varied rail systems

Home » Nation

CHINA’S CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co Ltd yesterday rolled out a new type of high-speed train which can run on different rail systems.

The train, with a standard speed of 400 kilometers per hour, has been developed to cope with different rail systems on international routes, making international rail travel more convenient.

The company said the train can operate in temperatures between minus 50 degrees Celsius and 50 degrees Celsius, and can also operate under different traction power supply systems and railway transportation standards of different countries.

There are currently four main railway track standards around the world. When ordinary trains run between countries with different gauges, they need to replace their train compartments, which takes time and effort.

As the new CRRC train is equipped with gauge-changing bogies, it can change its rail mode during cross-border travel, greatly improving the efficiency of travel across rail systems.

Based on the prototype and technology, the company is ready to take orders for customized high-speed trains and train products according to the technical standards and operational requirements of various regions of the world.

Over the past decade, China has added over 35,000 kilometers to its high-speed rail network, with the total length that far exceeds the rest of the world combined. Train speeds have increased from a maximum of 200kph to 350kph — the fastest in the world.

The country invested 67.1 billion yuan (US$10.1 billion) in rail fixed assets in July, up 3.6 percent year on year, according to a statement on the website of China Railway Corp.

During the first seven months, 1,310km of new railway lines had been put into service, including 733km of high-speed railway, it said.