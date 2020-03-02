A lady in a red uniform fighting the coronavirus

Home » Nation

After putting on a red uniform and a face mask at 8am, Huang Juan gets ready to conduct a daily quarantine check on 400 households and shops in her community in Nanning City, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

For the past few weeks, she has done this each and every day. The necessary routine designed to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus disease was so arduous that Huang remained atop the cellphone pedometer app she used.

Among her everyday items are a “resident roster” on which she has logged the health condition of every household. Now, she has memorized most of the information.

Guangxi has more than 80,000 grid-based community workers like Huang. Millions more safeguard a total of 650,000 urban and rural communities across China. Since the outbreak, they have done their utmost to keep the virus out of their “territories.”

Wuhan City, the epicenter of the epidemic, has some 13,000 grids and 8,700 grid-based community workers. Each worker takes care of 300 to 500 households, according to Luo Ping, deputy secretary of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Committee of Wuhan.

Grid-based management in Wuhan has been running at full speed since February 11, when the city’s headquarters for epidemic prevention and control required all residential areas to implement closed-off management.

“Grid staff are versatile,” said Hua Qing, head of a local community affairs committee on Hanxing Street of Jianghan District, Wuhan, who also served as an ordinary grid-based community worker.

“We are not only community workers, but also purchasing agents, delivery workers, barefoot doctors and psychologists.” Grid workers in Hua’s community queue at the hospital around midnight to buy drugs for their residents who were in urgent need.

“Since the community was closed off, we have completed 164 orders for those who suffer from diseases like cancer, diabetes, hypertension and heart attacks,” Hua said.

Many foreigners have volunteered to join the grid-based campaign.

“The hard work Chinese grassroots workers have paid is unforgettable.

“They help with seemingly trivial matters and they never complain,” said Thomas Deshors, a French national who has helped deliver batches of face masks to several communities in Chengdu City, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

A multilingual service team has also been formed in the city of Wuxi, east China’s Jiangsu Province.