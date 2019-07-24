A national flower?

Home » Nation

The China Flower Association conducted a poll from July 15 to Monday to solicit public opinion on whether to name the peony or one of nine other candidates as the country’s national flower, as China is one of a few big countries that does not have one. According to the results of the poll, 80 percent of the 362,264 voters chose the peony, followed by the plum blossom and the orchid, the CFA said yesterday. The national flower nominees are all native to China, have a long history, are elegant in both shape and color and fully represent Chinese culture. Known as the “king of the flowers” in China, the peony has been widely planted around the country and has a history of more than 4,000 years.