The story appears on
Page A7
March 4, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
A new golden age of radio astronomy
China will solicit proposals worldwide for astronomical observations using FAST, the world’s largest filled-aperture radio telescope, from April 1 to May 15, Wu Xiangping, an academic of the Chinese Academy of Science said.
The results of the reviewed proposals will be announced on July 20, and observation times will start to be arranged in August.
FAST, or the Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope, is open to the world for use.
This demonstrates China’s commitment as a major country and its practice of the idea of a community with a shared future for humankind, said Wu, also a member of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.
The comprehensive performance of the telescope is more than 10 times higher than that of other radio telescopes in the world, significantly expanding the limits of human observation of the universe, according to Wu.
FAST has identified over 300 pulsars so far.
Wu predicts that could reach 1,000 in five years and that the telescope could locate and identify the first pulsar outside the Galaxy.
“China is ushering in a golden age of radio astronomy development,” said Wu.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.