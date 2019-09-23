A new way to combat offshore pollution

Home » Nation

Chinese scientists have developed an integrated system to conduct comprehensive monitoring of air pollution in offshore areas, according to the Chinese Academy of Science.

The system comprises over 30 monitoring devices including detection laser radar, in-situ detection sensor for carbon dioxide and aerosol particle spectrometer.

It has been installed off Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, for a one-month test.

It will help obtain meteorological parameters and distribution characteristics of major pollutants in Shenzhen’s offshore area.

Led by Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the CAS, the monitoring system was coordinated by many organizations including the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the CAS and National Marine Environmental Monitoring Center.

Offshore areas have complex environmental conditions such as high humidity and high salt content. They are characterized by the coexistence of multiple pollutants.

The system will conduct multi-dimensional monitoring and collect multivariate data to ensure high resolution observation.

It will support the construction of a national environmental monitoring network and provide technical support air pollution control in offshore areas, according to the CAS.