The story appears on
Page A6
September 23, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
A new way to combat offshore pollution
Chinese scientists have developed an integrated system to conduct comprehensive monitoring of air pollution in offshore areas, according to the Chinese Academy of Science.
The system comprises over 30 monitoring devices including detection laser radar, in-situ detection sensor for carbon dioxide and aerosol particle spectrometer.
It has been installed off Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, for a one-month test.
It will help obtain meteorological parameters and distribution characteristics of major pollutants in Shenzhen’s offshore area.
Led by Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the CAS, the monitoring system was coordinated by many organizations including the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the CAS and National Marine Environmental Monitoring Center.
Offshore areas have complex environmental conditions such as high humidity and high salt content. They are characterized by the coexistence of multiple pollutants.
The system will conduct multi-dimensional monitoring and collect multivariate data to ensure high resolution observation.
It will support the construction of a national environmental monitoring network and provide technical support air pollution control in offshore areas, according to the CAS.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.