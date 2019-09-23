Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

September 23, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

A new way to combat offshore pollution

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 September 23, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese scientists have developed an integrated system to conduct comprehensive monitoring of air pollution in offshore areas, according to the Chinese Academy of Science.

The system comprises over 30 monitoring devices including detection laser radar, in-situ detection sensor for carbon dioxide and aerosol particle spectrometer.

It has been installed off Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, for a one-month test.

It will help obtain meteorological parameters and distribution characteristics of major pollutants in Shenzhen’s offshore area.

Led by Hefei Institutes of Physical Science under the CAS, the monitoring system was coordinated by many organizations including the Institute of Atmospheric Physics under the CAS and National Marine Environmental Monitoring Center.

Offshore areas have complex environmental conditions such as high humidity and high salt content. They are characterized by the coexistence of multiple pollutants.

The system will conduct multi-dimensional monitoring and collect multivariate data to ensure high resolution observation.

It will support the construction of a national environmental monitoring network and provide technical support air pollution control in offshore areas, according to the CAS.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿