A passion for sewer photos traces birth of a ‘sponge city’

Unlike many photography enthusiasts, 63-year-old Yu Heping took an interest in a very “earthy” subject matter: a city’s sewage system.

Over the past few years, the retiree from a bank has taken thousands of photos documenting how his hometown Pingxiang, in eastern Jiangxi Province, has transformed from a frequent urban flooding victim to an exemplary “sponge city.”

“In the past, whenever heavy rains hit Pingxiang, it flooded like an ocean,” said Yu. “Once, I even witnessed the collapse of a bridge that was under construction because of flooding.”

Surrounded by mountains and with several rivers running through the city proper, Pingxiang used to be very vulnerable to urban flooding during rainy seasons. Many of Yu’s photos featured waterlogged shops and cars when floods struck.

To address such flooding, which plagues many cities, the central government decided to build “sponge cities” to absorb excess water through upgraded sewer systems, filtration pools, wetlands and permeable public spaces.

In 2015, Pingxiang was chosen as one of 16 pilot cities for the “sponge city” project. The municipal authorities first set up a 33-square-kilometer experimental zone for the project, before expanding it to the whole city area.

In the upper streams of the river running through the city, authorities built more tunnels to divert water into other waterways. In the middle streams, they relied on lakes to reduce flood peaks and retain water. Downstream, more pump stations were built to enhance the drainage capacity of the city.

“Rather than simply tunneling excess water into watercourses, we also focused on making the city work like a sponge,” said Liu Min, deputy director of natural resources and planning bureau of Pingxiang.

To this end, authorities preserved lakes and ponds and built vast areas of lawns and permeable pavement in the new district of the city. In the old district, they upgraded the city sewer systems to enhance their capability to absorb urban precipitation.

Years of efforts to build a “sponge city” in Pingxiang have paid off. Yu could easily tell the change by comparing the photos he took before the project with those after.