The story appears on
Page A6
October 15, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
A rare gift for Beijing Botanic Garden
More than 200 rare plant species showcased at the recently concluded Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition have been moved to the Beijing Botanic Garden for caring, according to the garden.
The plants, rare and endemic to China, had left a deep impression on tourists from all over the world who visited the China Pavilion of the expo.
It was the largest rare plant introduction of Beijing Botanic Garden in recent years, a 10 percent increase of greenhouse rare plant species, with manglietiastrum sinicum, tigridiopalma magnifica, cycas debaoensis and some 50 other species settling for the first time in it.
Horticulturists had taken multiple measures to control room temperature during the expo to better acclimate the newcomers, as over 80 percent of the species on display are native of other parts of the country, the garden said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.