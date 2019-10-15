A rare gift for Beijing Botanic Garden

Home » Nation

More than 200 rare plant species showcased at the recently concluded Beijing International Horticultural Exhibition have been moved to the Beijing Botanic Garden for caring, according to the garden.

The plants, rare and endemic to China, had left a deep impression on tourists from all over the world who visited the China Pavilion of the expo.

It was the largest rare plant introduction of Beijing Botanic Garden in recent years, a 10 percent increase of greenhouse rare plant species, with manglietiastrum sinicum, tigridiopalma magnifica, cycas debaoensis and some 50 other species settling for the first time in it.

Horticulturists had taken multiple measures to control room temperature during the expo to better acclimate the newcomers, as over 80 percent of the species on display are native of other parts of the country, the garden said.