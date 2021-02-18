A special holiday for Winter Games language tutor

Home » Nation

This is the first year that Shaun Konstant is spending the Spring Festival holiday in Beijing.

It’s his first time spending the winter in a northern Chinese city. “I love winter and also the winter sports,” said the 37-year-old American.

As a language trainer for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, Shaun is in charge of providing language classes for the directors and staff of the Beijing 2022 organizing committee.

“I normally have three classes each week for a small group of students. Also, I give lectures to hundreds of people online every three months or so,” he said.

Due to sporadic resurgences of COVID-19 cases in the capital at the beginning of the year, Konstant was forced to move his classes online.

“It’s a challenge to teach online. Luckily, we have a great team and the Beijing 2022 committee was very helpful. We worked together and we put together some online training,” he said.

Konstant’s most recent online class took about three hours. “Not only were we able to have a very informative session, but we were able to have an interactive session because we put about 10 or 15 people in different practice rooms.”

Konstant has been in China for almost three years.

He spent the first two in the city of Shenzhen in south China’s Guangdong Province before moving to Beijing in May, 2020.

“I came to Beijing because I wanted to try something different. To experience the northern Chinese culture,” he said. “As for working for the Beijing 2022 project, I just love sports, activities, and everything about the Olympics. So I thought I could put them together — teaching English and working for the Olympics. It is a challenging job, but the staff there are extremely great.”

His most interesting experience at work was a month after he arrived in Beijing when he went to the suburban Yanqing District to work with the alpine skiing staff.

“I had to work with lots of different people with the organization. It was my first time on location at a sporting event. I loved it because it made the whole practice situation more real. I got to actually see all of the construction and understand what their job is like, which helped my learning a lot.”

Shaun chose to stay in Beijing to avoid crowds during the holiday.

“I think the government’s implementation of all of their strategies and regulations has worked out well and is very effective. China has a history of SARS. They know how to handle a big epidemic like this, taking actions like wearing masks, quarantining, and lockdowns,” he said.