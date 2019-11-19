A wasteland becomes hot pot heaven

Home » Nation

It can be astonishing to see a thousand people eating hot pots together in a garden, and much harder to imagine is that this food heaven in Chengdu, capital of southwest China’s Sichuan Province, used to be a wasteland.

Tianfu Hot-pot Town, with an area of over 400 hectares, is becoming a popular destination for both locals and tourists. The town comprises three hot pot restaurants and some other entertainment areas.

Each restaurant has about 200 tables in the spacious garden by the lake.

At dinner time, Chateau Margaux, one of the restaurants, is decorated with Chinese lanterns while water shows are going on in the center of the lake.

“Chateau Margaux receives 2,000 to 3,000 people each day, with daily revenue up to 300,000 yuan (US$42,800),” said Fu Wei, CEO of Chateau Margaux.

Three years ago, this area used to be a wasteland with a polluted lake. “We chose to tackle water pollution first and then plant trees around the lake,” said Fu. Now the lake is open to the public and people can go fishing for free in a clean environment.

Chengdu is implementing its greening project to build green belts of 17,000 kilometers long, which will cross the town. “We’ve proven that ecological benefit and economic benefit can come together,” said Fu.

“In the town, hot pot ingredients, including potatoes, yak meat and peppers are all ordered from the farmers nearby,” said Yang Yang, from the Sanhe Street Office of Chengdu.