The story appears on
Page A6
August 1, 2019
Free for subscribers
AI to help tigers, leopards
An artificial intelligence monitoring platform, aiming to protect wildlife, has been jointly established, authorities in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province, said.
The AI big data real-time monitoring platform, codeveloped by the Feline Research Center of the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the Harbin Institute of Technology and the HIT Big Data Group, is expected to support research on ecological systems, animal populations and individual animals.
It will use advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning and neuro-linguistic processing.
The Internet of Things, big data and intelligent machine vision will also enable the platform to establish individual recognition models with main recognition elements including animals’ posture, gait, color and fur pattern.
Li Fuquan, an official with the HIT Big Data Group, said the platform will be preliminarily applied to track and monitor endangered Siberian tigers, leopards and their prey.
Forest zones in northeastern Heilongjiang and Jilin provinces and border areas between China and Russia are the main habitats of Siberian tigers and leopards.
The platform is expected to provide cross-border services for wildlife protection, according to Li.
A database for Siberian tigers and leopards will also be established.
