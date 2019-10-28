ARJ21 in service on Harbin-Vladivostok route

Home » Nation

CHINA’S first domestically developed regional jet, the ARJ21, is now servicing international routes — the aircraft’s first — between northeast China and east Russia.

Chengdu Airlines Flight EU1819 took off from Taiping International Airport in Harbin at around 4pm on Saturday and landed at Vladivostok Airport an hour later. The airline will operate two flights a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Previously, most flights between Harbin and Vladivostok had a stopover at either Shanghai or Beijing. The new flights are six hours shorter and about 2,000 yuan cheaper.

The Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, the developer of the aircraft, has delivered 19 ARJ21s to Chengdu Airlines in Sichuan Province and Genghis Khan Airlines in Inner Mongolia. Jointly, they have carried some 540,000 passengers since it first started commercial operations in 2016. More than 100 ARJ21s will be delivered in the next five years. China’s three major carriers, Air China, China Eastern and China Southern, will start taking deliveries next year. The ARJ21-700 has a range of up to 3,700 kilometers. It acquired certification in December 2014 and completed its maiden flight in June 2016. Mass production started in September 2017.