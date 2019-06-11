Advanced Search

June 11, 2019

AR/VR spending up

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 11, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s market spending on augmented reality and virtual reality is forecast to exceed US$65.21 billion in 2023, according to a report published by the International Data Corporation. The figure is far beyond the forecast of US$6.53 billion of the market spending in 2019, data from the report showed. Training, retail showcasing and industrial maintenance occupy the top three in terms of commercial applications of AR/VR. While as for consumer spending, VR games, AR games as well as VR videos take up the top three, with spending volume scaling up to US$9.59 billion by 2023.

