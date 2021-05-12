Achievements in urbanization

Home » Nation

CHINA has made steady progress in promoting new urbanization, with its population living in urban areas on the mainland totaling 901.99 million, accounting for 63.89 percent of the population.

The proportion of the population living in urban areas was 14.21 percentage points higher than the figure for 2010 when the previous census was conducted. The pace of growth for the past decade accelerated by 0.75 percentage points from the previous decade, said Ning Jizhe, head of the National Bureau of Statistics.

He said in the past decade, China has made steady progress in promoting new urbanization. Ning added that the results of the census reveal the country’s notable achievements in ramping up people-centered and quality-oriented urbanization as well as granting permanent urban residency to people who move to cities from rural areas.

The rural population stood at 509.79 million, down by 164.36 million from the 2010 figure.