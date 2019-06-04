Action taken on supply and quality of baby formula

Home » Nation

CHINA is aiming to maintain a self-sufficiency ratio of baby formula above 60 percent to better meet growing demand, the National Development and Reform Commission announced yesterday.

China will also improve the quality of baby formula to boost consumer confidence and satisfaction, according to a plan jointly issued by NDRC and six other government departments.

A quality and safety traceability platform for baby formula will be built to cover more than 60 percent of baby formula enterprises in three years. And a Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point system will also be established to identify and assess potential threats in the manufacturing process.

The country will finish a new round of comprehensive inspections of baby formula manufacturing companies in three years, in an effort to crack down on illegal adding of non-edible materials, overuse of food additives and tampering with food labels.

A registration-based management on overseas baby formula manufacturing enterprises will be strengthened to ensure the safety of imported baby formula.

Meanwhile, China has made headway in boosting maternal health care by ensuring safer childbirth as well as providing better conditions for newborns, according to a report released by the National Health Commission.

The report noted that China had been pushing services to ensure the safety of infants and pregnant women, including labor risk evaluation and special care for newborns and pregnant women in critical health conditions.

“The country has so far established 3,369 emergency treatment centers for pregnant women in critical condition, and 3,070 such centers for newborns,” said Qin Geng, an official with the commission.

To meet the need of new mothers, the country has been improving infrastructure such as nursing rooms at work.