Action taken to train more anesthetists

Home » Nation

China has taken measures to address an insufficient number of anesthetists.

There were about 55.96 million operations in Chinese hospitals in 2017 but only 76,000 anesthetists were available.

To meet the standard of 2.5 anesthetists per 10,000 operations in developed countries, at least another 270,000 anesthetists are needed.

“Recently, the amount of surgeries has risen by 10 percent annually, while the number of anesthetists has only increased about 5 percent,” said Mi Weidong, an expert in labor analgesia at the Chinese Medical Doctor Association.

China has put more efforts into dealing with the shortage of anesthetists in recent years.

A total of 382 training bases for anesthetists have been selected to cultivate more professionals and over 55 universities and colleges began enrolling undergraduate students majoring in anesthesia.

Thanks to the efforts, the number of anesthetists in China has increased by 20 percent in the last five years.

In 2018, a guideline for strengthening and improving anesthesia medical services was issued.

It aims for the total number of anesthetists to reach some 90,000 by 2020.