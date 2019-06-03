The story appears on
Page A6
June 3, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Action taken to train more anesthetists
China has taken measures to address an insufficient number of anesthetists.
There were about 55.96 million operations in Chinese hospitals in 2017 but only 76,000 anesthetists were available.
To meet the standard of 2.5 anesthetists per 10,000 operations in developed countries, at least another 270,000 anesthetists are needed.
“Recently, the amount of surgeries has risen by 10 percent annually, while the number of anesthetists has only increased about 5 percent,” said Mi Weidong, an expert in labor analgesia at the Chinese Medical Doctor Association.
China has put more efforts into dealing with the shortage of anesthetists in recent years.
A total of 382 training bases for anesthetists have been selected to cultivate more professionals and over 55 universities and colleges began enrolling undergraduate students majoring in anesthesia.
Thanks to the efforts, the number of anesthetists in China has increased by 20 percent in the last five years.
In 2018, a guideline for strengthening and improving anesthesia medical services was issued.
It aims for the total number of anesthetists to reach some 90,000 by 2020.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.